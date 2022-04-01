Sign up
Photo 2819
Green Lake Pansies
These Green Lake pansies remained cheerful looking even on a rainy day. This shot was taken last week. Have a nice day.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
0
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2825
photos
195
followers
198
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
