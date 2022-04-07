Previous
Next
Couples In Love by seattlite
Photo 2825

Couples In Love

Love was in the air at Green Lake yesterday. Ducklings should be hatching soon...maybe mid- to late- April, early May. This mallard couple was napping at the edge of the lake. Have a great day.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise