Good Friday 2022 by seattlite
Good Friday 2022

God's creations make for wonderous photos. These backlit tulilps were as bright as colorful neon in the afternoon sun a few days ago. Enjoy your day.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors and lighting.
April 15th, 2022  
