Photo 2833
Good Friday 2022
God's creations make for wonderous photos. These backlit tulilps were as bright as colorful neon in the afternoon sun a few days ago. Enjoy your day.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
1
1
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2839
photos
195
followers
198
following
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful colors and lighting.
April 15th, 2022
