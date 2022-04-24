Previous
Time Marches On... by seattlite
Time Marches On...

My gleeful look is due to turning 74 on 4/2/22 and being on earth to celebrate it. Before my walk around Green Lake yesterday, my niece, Angie, took this shot of me and Mr. Boo. Have a great Sunday.
Julie Duncan ace
Happy belated birthday, Gloria! So happy!
April 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a fabulous shot of you and Mr Boo! I am sure nobody believes you when you tell them your age! I will be 74 in October and I feel it 😉
April 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely selfie !
April 24th, 2022  
