Previous
Next
Lovely Garden... by seattlite
Photo 2843

Lovely Garden...

This beautiful, colorful garden belongs to another one of my talented neighbors. This shot was taken a couple of days ago. Have a great day.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
778% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
She has a lovely garden. Those tulips are beautiful.
April 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Now that is really stunning! Beautiful shot of this colourful garden.
April 25th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise