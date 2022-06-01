Previous
Magical Garden by seattlite
Photo 2880

Magical Garden

A neighbor's magical garden on a rainy day. His garden is ready to burst with more colorful blooms. This garden is where I take most of my poppy shots. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

gloria jones

ace
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
A magical capture of this gorgeous garden! How lucky to be the neighbour 😊
June 1st, 2022  
