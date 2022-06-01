Sign up
Photo 2880
Magical Garden
A neighbor's magical garden on a rainy day. His garden is ready to burst with more colorful blooms. This garden is where I take most of my poppy shots. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
A magical capture of this gorgeous garden! How lucky to be the neighbour 😊
June 1st, 2022
