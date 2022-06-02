Sign up
Photo 2881
Dark-Eyed Junco
A Lincoln Park dark-eyed junco shot taken last month. Have a nice day.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Cute bird. Terrific capture.
June 2nd, 2022
Babs
ace
He looks very well fed.
June 2nd, 2022
Linda Godwin
He looks so handsome puffed up in the foliage and blooms
June 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
