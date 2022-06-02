Previous
Dark-Eyed Junco by seattlite
Dark-Eyed Junco

A Lincoln Park dark-eyed junco shot taken last month. Have a nice day.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Cute bird. Terrific capture.
June 2nd, 2022  
Babs ace
He looks very well fed.
June 2nd, 2022  
Linda Godwin
He looks so handsome puffed up in the foliage and blooms
June 2nd, 2022  
