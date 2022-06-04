Previous
Neighborhood Poppy Garden by seattlite
Photo 2883

Neighborhood Poppy Garden

A neighbor's poppy garden. This shot was taken a few days ago. Have a nice weekend.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Dione Giorgio
Lovely capture. The poppies make a lovely display.
June 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
Terrific capture of this wonderful display of poppies. Lovely details and colours.
June 4th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture of those beautiful poppies.
June 4th, 2022  
