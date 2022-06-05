Sign up
Photo 2884
Water Abstract
This is a Green Lake water abstract photo taken a few days ago. I added a little frame. Have a great day.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
So unusual to see an abstract from you Gloria, it's beautiful!
June 5th, 2022
365 Project
close