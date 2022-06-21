Sign up
Photo 2900
PNW Blues
Even the boat's cover was blue to match the water and sky. This shot was taken at Lowman Beach a few days ago. Have a great day.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful blues and I like your composition.
June 21st, 2022
Linda Godwin
That kind of blues I can handle.
June 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
You always have these wonderful blues, lovely composition and capture.
June 21st, 2022
