Brightness by seattlite
Photo 2899

Brightness

This is another capture taken a few days ago of my neighbor's ever so bright, cheerful garden. Have a great day.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
What a gorgeous capture and colours, what a wonderful garden your neighbour has!
June 20th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Very pretty colours
June 20th, 2022  
