Upper Trail by seattlite
Upper Trail

This shot was taken a few days ago of Lincoln Park's upper trail view that looks across Puget Sound to the Kitsap Peninsula.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Dione Giorgio
Amazing blues. Wonderful natural framing. Fav.
July 25th, 2022  
