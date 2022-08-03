Previous
Incoming... by seattlite
Incoming...

An incoming bumble bee ready to collect pollen from the sweetpeas. This shot was taken yesterday.
3rd August 2022

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
