Previous
Next
Puget Sound by seattlite
Photo 2943

Puget Sound

An afternoon shot of Puget Sound that was taken at Lincoln Park Beach last week.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise