Previous
Next
Fun With Her Goldens by seattlite
Photo 2946

Fun With Her Goldens

This lady was featured in yesterday's post as a stand alone. In this photo, she is with her two golden retrievers playing fetch with a large stick that the goldens easily retrieve each time.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
That's some serious "stick" throwing!
August 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise