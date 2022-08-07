Sign up
Photo 2946
Fun With Her Goldens
This lady was featured in yesterday's post as a stand alone. In this photo, she is with her two golden retrievers playing fetch with a large stick that the goldens easily retrieve each time.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Louise & Ken
That's some serious "stick" throwing!
August 7th, 2022
