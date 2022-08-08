Previous
Summer Day by seattlite
Photo 2947

Summer Day

A typical summer day at Lowman Beach with the blue tones of Puget Sound and a slight summer haze over the islands and mountains. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It looks like a beautiful summer day. Pretty shot with great layers.
August 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this exquisite scenery, beautiful layers of blue.
August 8th, 2022  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture in blue
August 8th, 2022  
