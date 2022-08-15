Sign up
Photo 2954
Looking West...
This photo was taken last week at Lowman Park Beach while looking west at Puget Sound, Kitsap Peninsula, Olympic Mountains.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
4
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2960
photos
193
followers
200
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful sight , I love the inclusion of the fencing to the fore in silhouette - it adds depth to the scene !
August 15th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and inviting looking.
August 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, loving the yellow wildflowers with all those blues.
August 15th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely shades of blue, I like the inclusion of the fence in the foreground.
August 15th, 2022
