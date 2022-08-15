Previous
Next
Looking West... by seattlite
Photo 2954

Looking West...

This photo was taken last week at Lowman Park Beach while looking west at Puget Sound, Kitsap Peninsula, Olympic Mountains.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
809% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful sight , I love the inclusion of the fencing to the fore in silhouette - it adds depth to the scene !
August 15th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and inviting looking.
August 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, loving the yellow wildflowers with all those blues.
August 15th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely shades of blue, I like the inclusion of the fence in the foreground.
August 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise