Photo 2955
A guy and his dog.
This guy took his dog paddle boarding on Puget Sound. I see dogs on paddle boards, kayaks or just having fun in the water. This shot was taken a few days ago at Lowman Beach.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
2
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2955
KV
ace
Stellar composition… great shot Gloria!!!
August 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture and sight, the dog looks so comfortable there!
August 16th, 2022
