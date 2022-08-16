Previous
A guy and his dog. by seattlite
A guy and his dog.

This guy took his dog paddle boarding on Puget Sound. I see dogs on paddle boards, kayaks or just having fun in the water. This shot was taken a few days ago at Lowman Beach.
16th August 2022

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
KV ace
Stellar composition… great shot Gloria!!!
August 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a wonderful capture and sight, the dog looks so comfortable there!
August 16th, 2022  
