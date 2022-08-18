Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2957
Strength
This lifeguard was showing her strength and tenacity in going the distance while her fellow lifeguards cheered her on at Green Lake several days ago.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2963
photos
193
followers
200
following
810% complete
View this month »
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Terrific capture with wonderful clarity and detail, love the water moving off the oar.
August 18th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Wonderful capture of her intensity in rowing, especially showing the water dripping from the oars and her forward push.
August 18th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
August 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close