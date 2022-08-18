Previous
Strength by seattlite
Photo 2957

Strength

This lifeguard was showing her strength and tenacity in going the distance while her fellow lifeguards cheered her on at Green Lake several days ago.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Terrific capture with wonderful clarity and detail, love the water moving off the oar.
August 18th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Wonderful capture of her intensity in rowing, especially showing the water dripping from the oars and her forward push.
August 18th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
August 18th, 2022  
