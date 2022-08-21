Previous
Next
Paddle Boards on Puget Sound by seattlite
Photo 2960

Paddle Boards on Puget Sound

A couple getting ready to paddle board across Puget Sound. This shot was taken a few days ago at Lowman Park. Since Lowman Beach was redesigned, it makes for a better area to launch paddle boards, kayaks, etc.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
810% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Great scene looks to be quite aways to paddle across.
August 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise