Photo 2960
Paddle Boards on Puget Sound
A couple getting ready to paddle board across Puget Sound. This shot was taken a few days ago at Lowman Park. Since Lowman Beach was redesigned, it makes for a better area to launch paddle boards, kayaks, etc.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
Great scene looks to be quite aways to paddle across.
August 21st, 2022
