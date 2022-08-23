Sign up
Photo 2962
Female Mallard Duck
This mallard did not mind me getting fairly close to her for this shot that was taken at Green Lake last week.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2968
photos
192
followers
199
following
811% complete
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous - a lovely close-up and detail ! fav
August 23rd, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cute close up capture.
August 23rd, 2022
