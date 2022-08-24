Previous
Always look up. by seattlite
Photo 2963

Always look up.

The wispy ends of the clouds caught my eye for this capture at Lowman Park Beach a few days ago.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and I love the wispy clouds.
August 24th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Lovely scene!
August 24th, 2022  
Cathy
Lovely sky! And we need to look up more often because if we spend too much time looking around us it can be heavy and depressing!!!
August 24th, 2022  
