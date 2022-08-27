Previous
Peeling Bark by seattlite
Peeling Bark

These landscape trees with white bark are attractive looking in yards around my neighborhood. The peeling bark on this tree caught my eye for a quick shot. Have a nice weekend.
27th August 2022

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Love that papery bark.
August 27th, 2022  
I really like the details and textures.
August 27th, 2022  
