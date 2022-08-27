Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2966
Peeling Bark
These landscape trees with white bark are attractive looking in yards around my neighborhood. The peeling bark on this tree caught my eye for a quick shot. Have a nice weekend.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2972
photos
191
followers
198
following
812% complete
View this month »
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Love that papery bark.
August 27th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I really like the details and textures.
August 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close