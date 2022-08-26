Previous
Sunflower by seattlite
Photo 2965

Sunflower

This sunflower shot was taken last month at a friend's garden. There did not seem to be as many sunflowers as usual in my area this summer so I was happy to get the few sunflower shots that came my way.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
