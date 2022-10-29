Previous
Blue Morning Glory by seattlite
Blue Morning Glory

My neighbor has blue, pink, white morning glory that grows on his fence. Morning glory is quite invasive if not controlled. He controls it and the result is stunning. Have a great weekend.
29th October 2022

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda ace
Beautiful shot!
October 29th, 2022  
Maria
Wonderful!
October 29th, 2022  
