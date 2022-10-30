Previous
Fall Rain by seattlite
Fall Rain

While walking around Green Lake last week, it started to rain. I stopped and took this shot while standing under this colorful tree. Have a pleasant day.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy.
Maria
Beautiful!
October 30th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot and great pov.
October 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture and gorgeous colours! Hard to believe it was raining, the light is so lovely.
October 30th, 2022  
Cathy
Lovely autumn colors and composition!
October 30th, 2022  
