Photo 3028
Fall 2022
Another fall 2022 Green Lake capture that was taken a few days ago. Have a great day.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Milanie
ace
Like your framing of this
October 28th, 2022
Maria
Gorgeous shot, I like this framing!
October 28th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
October 28th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
beautiful !
October 28th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful scene!
October 28th, 2022
