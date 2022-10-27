Previous
Fall Leaves, Cont. by seattlite
Fall Leaves, Cont.

Another fall 2022 Green Lake photo with a guy talking on his cell phone :). Enjoy the day.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Cathy Donohoue ace
Simply beautiful.
October 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of this beautiful golden scenery.
October 27th, 2022  
Kate ace
Lovely golden tone with the leaves and the light
October 27th, 2022  
