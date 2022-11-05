Sign up
Photo 3036
Elements
Shapes, textures, colors, contrasts, light are some of the elements I look for when out with my little camera. This shot was taken a few days ago while walking around my Seaview neighborhood. Enjoy your weekend.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
5
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3042
photos
193
followers
201
following
831% complete
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the pop of red and all the shapes and textures. Great close up shot.
November 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
What an amazing find and capture! Are those seeds, I have never seen anything like that.
November 5th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I don't know. If the lady that owns this property is every around, I will ask her.
November 5th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Cool capture,love cherry tomatoes ❤️👌
November 5th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 5th, 2022
