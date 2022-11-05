Previous
Elements by seattlite
Photo 3036

Elements

Shapes, textures, colors, contrasts, light are some of the elements I look for when out with my little camera. This shot was taken a few days ago while walking around my Seaview neighborhood. Enjoy your weekend.
gloria jones

ace
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the pop of red and all the shapes and textures. Great close up shot.
November 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
What an amazing find and capture! Are those seeds, I have never seen anything like that.
November 5th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
@ludwigsdiana I don't know. If the lady that owns this property is every around, I will ask her.
November 5th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Cool capture,love cherry tomatoes ❤️👌
November 5th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 5th, 2022  
