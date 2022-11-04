Sign up
Photo 3035
Looking North
This shot was taken at Lincoln Park last week. Living on a peninsula, allows one to see many views of land and water from different directions with the bonus of taking photos :).
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
5
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3041
photos
192
followers
200
following
831% complete
View this month »
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty and inviting looking shot.
November 4th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Fabulous sky
November 4th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What great clouds - lovely spot to to shoot from
November 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
How beautiful this is, such wonderful scenery and sky.
November 4th, 2022
Kate
ace
Looks like a beautiful day
November 4th, 2022
