Looking North by seattlite
Photo 3035

Looking North

This shot was taken at Lincoln Park last week. Living on a peninsula, allows one to see many views of land and water from different directions with the bonus of taking photos :).
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a pretty and inviting looking shot.
November 4th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Fabulous sky
November 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What great clouds - lovely spot to to shoot from
November 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
How beautiful this is, such wonderful scenery and sky.
November 4th, 2022  
Kate ace
Looks like a beautiful day
November 4th, 2022  
