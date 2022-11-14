Previous
Mr. Boo by seattlite
Photo 3045

Mr. Boo

Mr. Boo gets around. Here is sitting in the foyer area of his house :). Have a great day.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Mr Boo seems to be on guard, what a great shot and lovely reflecting colours.
November 14th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A nice pet portrait. Lovely refracted light as well!

Ian
November 14th, 2022  
