Photo 3045
Mr. Boo
Mr. Boo gets around. Here is sitting in the foyer area of his house :). Have a great day.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
Mr Boo seems to be on guard, what a great shot and lovely reflecting colours.
November 14th, 2022
Fisher Family
A nice pet portrait. Lovely refracted light as well!
Ian
November 14th, 2022
