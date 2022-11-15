Sign up
Photo 3046
Sunset Silhouettes
A silhouettes at sunset photo taken last Saturday. This group of young people were enjoying the beach and the sunset when I took this shot.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
1
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3052
photos
191
followers
200
following
834% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
Beautiful the skyline and de silhouettes
November 15th, 2022
