Sunset Silhouettes by seattlite
Sunset Silhouettes

A silhouettes at sunset photo taken last Saturday. This group of young people were enjoying the beach and the sunset when I took this shot.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

gloria jones

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes ace
Beautiful the skyline and de silhouettes
November 15th, 2022  
