Photo 3056
Windsurfing
Earlier this week their were several windsurfers catching the wind on Puget Sound. This is one of the shots I took.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
2
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3062
photos
192
followers
199
following
837% complete
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
Diana
ace
Fabulous action shot and lovely blues.
November 25th, 2022
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
Oooh, great layers and depth in this!
November 25th, 2022
