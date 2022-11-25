Previous
Windsurfing by seattlite
Windsurfing

Earlier this week their were several windsurfers catching the wind on Puget Sound. This is one of the shots I took.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Fabulous action shot and lovely blues.
November 25th, 2022  
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
Oooh, great layers and depth in this!
November 25th, 2022  
