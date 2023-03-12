Sign up
Photo 3163
Sailboats On Puget Sound
Sailboats were racing across Puget Sound yesterday afternoon. This shot was taken with my Nikon Coolpix P950 zoom lens camera. The sailboats were about two miles or so from where I stood on Lowman Park Beach.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
6
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3169
photos
193
followers
198
following
866% complete
3156
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Lis Lapthorn
Lovely capture.
March 12th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Fantastic the red and blue sail
March 12th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture and I like their colors.
March 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful with the sails both billowing out in unison!
March 12th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous bright sails!
March 12th, 2023
Fisher Family
Lovely clear shots taken at such a distance - fav!
Ian
March 12th, 2023
