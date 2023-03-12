Previous
Sailboats On Puget Sound by seattlite
Sailboats On Puget Sound

Sailboats were racing across Puget Sound yesterday afternoon. This shot was taken with my Nikon Coolpix P950 zoom lens camera. The sailboats were about two miles or so from where I stood on Lowman Park Beach.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn
Lovely capture.
March 12th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Fantastic the red and blue sail
March 12th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and I like their colors.
March 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful with the sails both billowing out in unison!
March 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous bright sails!
March 12th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Lovely clear shots taken at such a distance - fav!

Ian
March 12th, 2023  
