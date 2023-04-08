Previous
Bird by seattlite
Photo 3190

Bird

Does anyone know the name of this bird? This is a small-sized bird that moves quickly through tree branches. I took this shot at Green Lake last week.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Wonderful plumage details you captured here, it seems to be moulting. Someone will be able to id this beauty for sure :-)
April 8th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
April 8th, 2023  
