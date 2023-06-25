Previous
Morning Glory by seattlite
Photo 3268

Morning Glory

Morning Glory is very invasive and needs to be kept under control. However, in the right light the blooms are pretty. This shot was taken at Green Lake a week or so ago.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful light and dof.
June 25th, 2023  
