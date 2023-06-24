Previous
Open Spaces by seattlite
Photo 3267

Open Spaces

This shot was taken a few days ago while walking around Beach Drive. The rocky beach, sea, and sky are great open spaces to photograph.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
895% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful skyline and clouds
June 24th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful sky and I love its reflection.
June 24th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Glorious.
June 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise