Previous
Photo 3267
Open Spaces
This shot was taken a few days ago while walking around Beach Drive. The rocky beach, sea, and sky are great open spaces to photograph.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3273
photos
190
followers
195
following
895% complete
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
Beautiful skyline and clouds
June 24th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful sky and I love its reflection.
June 24th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Glorious.
June 24th, 2023
