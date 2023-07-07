Sign up
Photo 3275
Cranes and Smoke Haze
This shot gives you an idea of the wildfire smoke haze that Seattle is enduring. This is in no way as bad as past summers' wildfires' smoke haze. This vessel is carrying cranes that will be offloaded at either Seattle's or Tacoma's ports.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture.
July 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
That is rather amazing, well captured.
July 7th, 2023
