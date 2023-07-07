Previous
Cranes and Smoke Haze by seattlite
Cranes and Smoke Haze

This shot gives you an idea of the wildfire smoke haze that Seattle is enduring. This is in no way as bad as past summers' wildfires' smoke haze. This vessel is carrying cranes that will be offloaded at either Seattle's or Tacoma's ports.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Great capture.
July 7th, 2023  
That is rather amazing, well captured.
July 7th, 2023  
