Candid Shots, Cont.

These fit-health-young ladies were paddle boarding across Puget Sound. Their paddle boards and other equipment were to the left out of camera range. Later I saw that one of their dads came to pick them up and loaded up the SUV with the paddle boards. I am always so happy to see young people engaging in healthy outdoor activities. Lowman Park Beach is a more family oriented area compared to the raucous-wild Alki Beach area.