Cone Flowers by seattlite
Cone Flowers

This shot was taken last month at a magical garden in my neighborhood.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lin ace
So pretty.
August 9th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
August 9th, 2023  
