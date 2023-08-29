Sign up
Previous
Photo 3328
Mallard Variety
After trying to figure out the name of this duck, it seems that it is a mallard variety or hybrid. Does anyone know the official name of this duck?
I've seen quite a few of these mallards at Green Lake this year. This shot was taken several days ago.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous capture and timing.
August 29th, 2023
