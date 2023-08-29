Previous
Mallard Variety by seattlite
Photo 3328

Mallard Variety

After trying to figure out the name of this duck, it seems that it is a mallard variety or hybrid. Does anyone know the official name of this duck?

I've seen quite a few of these mallards at Green Lake this year. This shot was taken several days ago.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
911% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture and timing.
August 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise