Roma or Plum? by seattlite
Roma or Plum?

I cannot tell the difference between roma and plum tomatoes. This shot was taken at my neighbor's vegetable garden a few days ago.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

gloria jones

Fisher Family
I don't know the difference either, but they make a very attractive shot - fav!

Ian
August 30th, 2023  
