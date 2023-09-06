Previous
Sunny Sunflower by seattlite
Sunny Sunflower

Sunflower photo ops are plentiful this year. I hope you don't get tired of them. This shot was taken a few days ago.
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Absolutely gorgeous! - really pops on the black background - even the phtp bomber enjoys its yellowness!! fav
September 6th, 2023  
Lesley ace
I never get tired of sunflowers. Lovely shot
September 6th, 2023  
