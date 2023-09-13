Previous
Berries by seattlite
Berries

The contrasting colors between the berries and background caught my eye for this shot taken at Green Lake last week.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
lovely contrasting colors
September 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and colours.
September 13th, 2023  
