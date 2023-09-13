Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3343
Berries
The contrasting colors between the berries and background caught my eye for this shot taken at Green Lake last week.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3349
photos
184
followers
196
following
915% complete
View this month »
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
lovely contrasting colors
September 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and colours.
September 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close