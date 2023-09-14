Previous
Rower by seattlite
Rower

This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture and I like the pop of red.
September 14th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely action shot - fav!

Ian
September 14th, 2023  
