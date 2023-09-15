Previous
Silhouette Lady by seattlite
When I turned around to take a photo of the sparkling water, this lady was just stepping out of the shadows. Her silhouette looked so cool I had to take this candid. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park's lower trail a couple of days ago.
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Fabulous scene. The elegantly-dressed lady looks like she is doing some sort of dance steps.
September 15th, 2023  
