Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3345
Silhouette Lady
When I turned around to take a photo of the sparkling water, this lady was just stepping out of the shadows. Her silhouette looked so cool I had to take this candid. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park's lower trail a couple of days ago.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3351
photos
184
followers
196
following
916% complete
View this month »
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Fabulous scene. The elegantly-dressed lady looks like she is doing some sort of dance steps.
September 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close