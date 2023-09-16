Previous
ETSOOI by seattlite
ETSOOI

These sunflowers were literally hanging upside down which created a challenge in getting the right light. I took a more or less blah photo and ETSOOI :). Editing photos is fun when I have the time.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Shutterbug ace
I think this is beautiful. Nice editing then.
September 16th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Turned out beautifully. I love to edit photos.
September 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous!
September 16th, 2023  
Taffy ace
A fun take on sunflowers!
September 16th, 2023  
