Photo 3346
ETSOOI
These sunflowers were literally hanging upside down which created a challenge in getting the right light. I took a more or less blah photo and ETSOOI :). Editing photos is fun when I have the time.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
I think this is beautiful. Nice editing then.
September 16th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Turned out beautifully. I love to edit photos.
September 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous!
September 16th, 2023
Taffy
ace
A fun take on sunflowers!
September 16th, 2023
