Apples by seattlite
Photo 3342

Apples

These delicious, fresh looking apples were growing on a high branch of an apple tree. When I zoomed in for the photo, I liked how the sun and shade enhanced their colors. This shot was taken a few days ago.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Milanie ace
Love the light here
September 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful light on these apples.
September 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wonderful
September 12th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
I can almost taste those apples. Nice composition.
September 12th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely shot and they do look delicious.
September 12th, 2023  
