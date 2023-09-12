Sign up
Previous
Photo 3342
Apples
These delicious, fresh looking apples were growing on a high branch of an apple tree. When I zoomed in for the photo, I liked how the sun and shade enhanced their colors. This shot was taken a few days ago.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
5
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3348
photos
184
followers
196
following
915% complete
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Milanie
ace
Love the light here
September 12th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful light on these apples.
September 12th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wonderful
September 12th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
I can almost taste those apples. Nice composition.
September 12th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely shot and they do look delicious.
September 12th, 2023
