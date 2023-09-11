Previous
Backlighting by seattlite
Backlighting

These backlit flowers caught my eye for this shot which was taken last week.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
September 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So beautiful and the backlighting
September 11th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Magical
September 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and light, they look gorgeous.
September 11th, 2023  
