Photo 3340
Evergreen Trees
This grouping of evergreen trees overlook the city. Glimpses of downtown Seattle can be seen through the evergreens. This shot was taken a few days ago.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
Lovely shot of these beautiful trees, love the bits of skyline you framed with them.
September 10th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
They are pretty and healthy looking. Lovely shot.
September 10th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the tall trees holding up the clouds - fav!
Ian
September 10th, 2023
