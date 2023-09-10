Previous
Evergreen Trees by seattlite
Photo 3340

Evergreen Trees

This grouping of evergreen trees overlook the city. Glimpses of downtown Seattle can be seen through the evergreens. This shot was taken a few days ago.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful trees, love the bits of skyline you framed with them.
September 10th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They are pretty and healthy looking. Lovely shot.
September 10th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the tall trees holding up the clouds - fav!

Ian
September 10th, 2023  
